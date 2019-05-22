“Superheros” was the theme of Venice Theatre’s annual volunteer appreciation party held Monday, May 13.
Volunteer coordinator Kim Kollar invited guests to dress in their favorite superhero costumes. They did not disappoint. Sighted at the party were Spider-Man, Superman, Wonder Woman, and a few lesser-know heroes like Orange Crush and Rasta Mon, to name a few.
Some 150 volunteers enjoyed the party, which kicked off with an open bar in the lobby, followed by entertainment and an awards ceremony in the theater’s MainStage.
Executive producing director Murray Chase and artistic director Allan Kollar presented more than a dozen awards (a list follows); six new members were inducted into the Hall of Fame for outstanding service and dedication over a period of at least 15 years; and four graduating high school seniors were recognized.
Chase and Allan Kollar also highlighted the success of the new Youth Production Company’s sell-out production of the play “Almost, Maine;” the 99th birthday of longtime volunteer and tap dancer extraordinaire Shirley Gawne; the on-stage surprise marriage proposal to leading lady Ashley Figlow during the curtain call of “42nd Street;” the fact that “42nd Street” became the theater’s highest-grossing show ever; and the special event staff fondly referred to as the “orange crush” who helped guide patrons to the theatre during the road construction through most of the 2018-19 season.
“Our theatre community experienced a tremendous level of success this season and we tried to acknowledge it all,” Chase said.
A new scholarship was named for Yvonne T. Pinkerton, one of the pioneers of the theater’s education and outreach programs. The Yvonne T. Pinkerton Rising Star Scholarship is to be awarded in recognition of young adults beginning their second act of life, who spent hours and years volunteering and growing at Venice Theatre.
Entertainment was provided by tap dancers from The Silver Foxes as well as cast members from the productions of “Honk! A Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling” and “Always ... Patsy Cline.”
Each year the theater gives away a theater trip to New York City as a grand prize. Volunteers who have served 500 hours or more are eligible to win. This year’s recipient was Bill Atz, a volunteer who accumulates his hours each season as a performer, most recently in “42nd Street” and with “The Silver Foxes.”
After the awards ceremony, superheros gathered outside for dinner from Daryl’s BBQ, dancing and fun.
Following is a complete list of this year’s awards and recipients:
The Nancy Bloomquist Award for exemplary service in front-of-house management was given to Marti Runnels.
The Kathryn Killinger Award for distinguished service to Venice Theatre’s education mission was given to Suzanne Williams.
The VT Teen Award for serving as an example of dynamic youth participation was given to Jenna Fisher.
The “Guilda”, accompanied by a cash gift of $1,000 was presented to Claudia Hassler.
Murray Chase honored graduating seniors Claudia Hassler, Megan Hartnett, Taylor Reister and Leah Henry.
The Yvonne T. Pinkerton Rising Star Scholarship in recognition of a young adult beginning their second act of life, who has spent hours and years volunteering and growing at Venice Theatre was presented to Charlie Kollar and Megan Hartnett.
Jasmine Deal received her diploma for graduating from Venice Theatre’s Technical Theatre Apprenticeship Program.
The Chris Magee Technical Award for outstanding service in theater production was given to Bill Johnson.
The Joan Dillon Costume Shop Award was given to Sherry Perry.
The Joey Hodgini Award honoring a crew member who embodies the spirit of community theater was given to Cindy Hickle.
The Charles Finley Award honoring an actor who exemplifies the spirit of community theater on and off stage was given to Ruth Shaulis.
The Bob Mosher “Unsung Hero” Award in recognition of a volunteer whose contributions are important, but rarely seen, was given to prop shop volunteers Paula Auth, Judy Cipra and Ann Dellevigne.
The Bob Germain Technology Award for a volunteer who makes a germane impact on the theater’s technology systems was given to Jonathan McGowan for helping to digitize the theater’s archives.
The President’s Award for exemplary display of performance above and beyond the call of duty in a single season in more than one aspect of the theater was given to Kathryn LaDu and Mark Nehiba
Hall of Fame Inductees: Dawn Carpenter, Chris Caswell, Ted DeVirgilis, Bob Germain, Maureen Holland and Kitty Leonowicz.
Top five volunteers in service years:
Geri Becker – 57 years
Yvonne Pinkerton – 47 years
Jean Trammell – 46 years
Shirley Gawne – 43 years
Kathryn Killinger – 40 years
