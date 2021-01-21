VENICE — Dynamic Drama is a new virtual class for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
And it’s proving to be popular, Venice Theatre officials said.
The class is already full so the Education Department has added a second.
“Becky Holahan’s curriculum will strengthen acting skills through characterization and storytelling while reviewing stage direction, blocking notation, and theater vocabulary,” it said.
It noted students need a notebook and ability to print off handouts; those involved will use Zoom independently or with assistance from a caregiver and — there may be some homework.
Classes are from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27 and run weekly for six weeks.
Anyone interested can register via email at venicestage.org/classes
