Sign up for virtual classes at Venice Theatre

Venice Theatre’s classes for young people will be strictly virtual for the time being as the pandemic continues.

Venice Theatre has opened registration for a series of winter workshops scheduled for Dec. 7-16.

A variety of topics ranging from auditioning skills to contemporary musical theater history will be offered for students of all ages. Workshop details are available at VeniceTheatre.org. Tuition is only $10-15 per workshop. Registration and payment can be completed on the website. Any questions may be directed to assistant director of education and outreach Kelly Duyn at kellyduyn@venicetheatre.net or 941-486-8679.

“Keeping the health and safety of our students and community foremost in our decision making, we have transitioned to 100 percent virtual offerings for the time being,” said Venice Theatre’s director of oducation and outreach Sandy Davisson. “The response to this style of learning has been great, so we will continue to offer virtual classes and workshops as an option, even when in-person activities resume.”

One adult acting student said, “For those actors/actresses not able to be up on stage right now, this is a great way to continue to work on your craft!”

An added benefit to virtual learning is the diversity of participants. Geography not being a concern, Davisson said she has been teaching students from other states and countries since going virtual.

Registration is open for the following workshops:

FOR GRADES K-2

Build your own adventure

Instructor: Kelly Duyn

Write your own story/script in the short span of 1 hour!

FOR GRADES 3-6

If I were the director...

Instructor: Kelly Duyn

Explore the ins and outs of the creative decision-making that comes with being a director.

FOR TEENS ONLY

Cold Reading — For Teens Only!

Instructor: Sandy Davisson

Experience a mock audition, get techniques to improve your audition, and have some fun. For students of any experience level in grades 7-12.


