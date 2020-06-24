VENICE — “From Here,” a new musical about a man dealing with troubles from his mother and being gay in the time of the Pulse Nightclub massacre, made its premiere and is available for viewing.
The play, written by Donald Rupe, with arrangements and orchestrations by Jason M. Bailey, was presented online and remains online through Sunday.
Venice Theatre was among the theaters that is showcasing it online.
The story follows Daniel (Blake Aburn), a 30-something gay man on a journey to find love and fulfillment amid a breakdown in his relationship with his mother, according to a news release. Born and raised in Orlando, Daniel is surrounded by a loving community of friends. The musical also explores what life was like as a gay man in Orlando during the tragic shooting at Pulse Nightclub on June 12, 2016.
Equality Florida showed a video of it as a part of the annual #HonorThemWithAction Campaign.
“This annual call-to-action commemorates the anniversary of the tragic shooting. This year’s focus is getting out the vote in November 2020.
The world premiere took place at a filming at Central Florida Community Arts earlier this year.
The presentation is free, with patrons encouraged to contribute to the #HonorThemWithAction campaign, a news release states.
“From Here” will be presented at www.fromhere.com and eqfl.org/fromhere and will be available through Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.