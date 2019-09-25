Venice Theatre’s Stage 2 Series will present “The Bikinis (A New Musical Beach Party)” in its 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre from Friday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 20.
The Bikinis is about a fictional girl group who formed as teenagers in 1964 when they won The Belmar Beach Talent Contest. They sing hit songs up and down the Jersey Shore at parties, weddings and other society circuit events and even record their own hit single.
Twenty years later on the eve of the new millennium these inseparable friends, cousins and sisters relive their heyday and beyond with a nonstop celebration of songs such as “Yellow Polka Dot Bikini,” “Heat Wave,” “It’s Raining Men” and “I Will Survive.” Their reunion concert will raise money for the good folks at Sandy Shores Mobile Home Beach Resort, which is in danger of being razed for pricey condos.
Ron Ziegler directs the cast of four women: Laurie Colton, Rebecca Cross, Tamara Solum and Joy Tancey.
Colton, Cross and Solum have been staples on area stages over the years while Tancey’s experience lies in the recording studio working on songs from the ‘60s era.
The four will execute the girl-group-style dance moves of guest choreographer Alison Shafer. As mentioned in the lighthearted script, the group will be performing “sans bikinis” considering they are no longer teens at the beach. More than making up for that is the maturity that comes with careers, children, husbands and life experience.
Reviews say: “‘The Bikinis’ is … a smash hit on every level.” — Critics on the Aisle; “A show with fire, style and nostalgia!” — The New Jersey Star Ledger; “Our audiences were dancing in the aisles!” — Queens Theatre In The Park.
Tuesday through Saturday performances of this nostalgic musical review begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. To accommodate demand, 2 p.m. matinées have been added on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19.
Adult tickets begin at $30; college-student seats are $20 and tickets for students through 12th grade are $15.
Seating in the 90-seat Pinkerton Stage is general admission. All seats are on sale now at VeniceTheatre.org or by contacting the box office at 941-488-1115.
Tickets for “The Bikinis” and all Venice Theatre shows and events through June 2020 are available at the box office at 941-488-1115 or online at VeniceTheatre.org. Some money-saving 2019-20 season subscription packages are on sale.
Venice Theatre is at 140 W. Tampa Ave. on the island in Venice. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show time. Hours will be extended to 5 p.m. beginning Nov. 1.
