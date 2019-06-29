By LAURIE COLTON
Guest Writer
Venice Theatre invites volunteer performers to audition for its fall production of “The Jungle Book.” Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. on July 7 and 8 at the theater located at 140 Tampa Ave. W. on the island in Venice.
The production will run Sept. 6 through Sept. 15. For more information, a perusal script, and to sign up for auditions, performers are invited to call the administrative offices at 941-484-4033 or visit venicetheatre.org/audition.
First published in 1894, Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” follows the adventures of Mowgli and the exotic animals of the Indian forest. Countless adaptations for film and stage prove that the themes of law, freedom, obedience and bravery never lose their power. Venice Theatre has chosen a lively 2012 adaptation by Stuart Paterson. Paterson’s script incorporates original lyrics by Kipling which director Kristofer Geddie plans to present through spoken word and rap.
Geddie is casting puppet masters and actors (adults, teens and children ages 8 and older) for the following roles: Baby Mowgli (a puppet), Shere Khan (man-eating tiger), Raksha (mother-wolf), Bagheera (panther), Akela (wolf), Tabaqui (jackal), Pack Wolf, Baloo (bear), Mowgli (boy), Chil, A Kite (puppet), Kaa (giant tree snake), Ban, (monkey), Luna (monkey), Taak (monkey), Messua (village woman), Tima (scrapfedwolf), Snag (scrapfed wolf), Village Woman, Buldeo (chief hunter), Hunter 1, Hunter 2, Rama (bull).
Bilingual artists are encouraged to audition. Casting will not be gender specific. Auditioners will be asked to read from the script and should be prepared for movement.
