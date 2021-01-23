Venice United Church of Christ is excited to welcome its new co-pastors Reverend Brenda Dowell and Reverend Mark Dowell.
They served the Methodist Church for 20 years before being ordained in the United Church of Christ in 2018.
In the Rev. Mark’s own words, “We became UCC pastors, to be part of a spiritual organization that accepts all people, encouraging them to work out their own spiritual path. We have enjoyed serving in the UCC with its openness, progressive beliefs, care for others, ecumenical partnerships, and its many ministries as we seek peace and justice following the path of love found in Jesus the Way-Shower.
“The true nugget of gold for me is found in helping others: the homeless, those fighting for equal rights, those suffering with mental illness, abused children, the forgotten elderly, those suffering addiction, the battered wives, and millions of unheard minorities. Whenever I can aid in giving the voiceless a voice, I see God. This is my passion.”
The Rev. Brenda has been involved in “Jesus Work” since she was 16 years old.
“Much of my life in the ministry has been to the church that boldly serves others by being the hands and feet of Jesus through acceptance and dedication to the mission of spreading God’s love to a world that so badly needs to know that God loves all people,” she said.
“The Revs,” as they are affectionately called, have three daughters, the youngest of whom just entered college this fall. The Rev. Mark has an undergraduate degree in psychology, a Master of Divinity in Theology and Church History and a Doctorate of Ministry.
Rev. Brenda has a B.S. with a major in biology and a minor in chemistry. She is a Certified Respiratory Therapist and has a Master of Divinity degree.
The Revs look forward to getting out into the community and becoming a vital part of Venice.
They want you to know that no matter who you are or where you are on your life’s journey, you are welcome at Venice United Church of Christ.
To say that Venice United Church of Christ is excited about our new co-pastors is an extreme understatement.
