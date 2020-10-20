Venice Vikings Cheerleaders not only cheer the Pop Warner football teams on every week, but also go on to participate in the annual Peace River Conference Cheer Competition.
The girls will all be moving onto the annual Southeast Region Cheer Competition in November. It will be necessary to not only practice, but to also participate in fundraising to be sure all of the girls can afford to get there.
Anyone interested in making a donation to the Venice Vikings Cheerleaders can do so at PO Box 1702 Venice, FL 34284.
6U Kings (Coach Michelle Fredericks)
The Kings cheerleaders took the mat for an adorable display of talent, energy, and skill. Their routine was flawless and one of the best for their age group.
8U Knights (Coach Amber Fraser)
The Knight routine was an excellent display of talent. Their stunts were flawless and had the audience on the edge of their seats. They displayed a perfect pyramid.
10U Lancers (Coach Christina Nowlan)
The Lancers cheerleaders took home first place for their division. The girls showed the talent, discipline, and skill necessary to put on a breathtaking performance.
12U Crusaders (Coach Danielle Hopkins)
The Crusaders cheerleaders also brought home first place in their division. These girls work very hard at practice and work completely as a team to be sure each stunt is displayed with ease.
Their stunting, dancing, and motion skills were far above the rest.
14U Warriors (Coach Rebecca Queen)
Finally, the Warriors were the third Venice team to bring home first place for their division. When the music started the girls put on a performance to be remembered.
Their smiles were seen from far into the audience. Their stunting skills showed the grace and accuracy needed to win in this sport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.