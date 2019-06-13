Nuts and bolts: It's hard to say any team should be disappointed by reaching the state semifinal game, but that was the case with this year's Lady Indians -- a deep and talented group that reached as high as No. 8 in the nation in MaxPreps' rankings this year.
Venice hardly had any resistance up until it was eliminated -- winning every set through district and regionals. This group, made up of 10 seniors who have been close friends for years, won a state championship in 2017, and will send several girls on to play collegiate volleyball either at the club or competitive level.
Despite how it ended, it was another year to be proud of for Venice.
Highlights: Venice starts 12-0 and is ranked No. 8 in the nation.
How the season ended: Shortly after making it 17 district titles and 12 regional titles, the Lady Indians traveled down to play St. Thomas Aquinas, which got its revenge on Venice after it was knocked out of the 2017 state playoffs.
Biggest win along the way: Sweeping Palm Harbor University in Regional Final
The Venice volleyball team added on to its record books once again in 2018 as it won another district and regional championship. The Lady Indians didn’t drop a set throughout the district and regional playoffs and continued their dominance in the regional final.
Despite a valiant effort from Palm Harbor, Venice sent them back three straight times (25-17, 25-20, 25-17) to make it 12 regional titles under coach Brian Wheatley.
Hitters Aja Jones and Paradise Gibson led the attack, each contributing 14 kills on the night as their size and power overwhelmed Palm Harbor.
Along with Jones and Gibson, Carley Faulkner and Sadie Kluner helped fortify a tough defense that blocked several shots from getting over the net.
“There was definitely a crazy vibe tonight,” senior middle hitter Aja Jones told the Sun after the game. “We all wanted this so bad and we were willing to do whatever we needed to do to get it. We were all super excited and there was great energy out on the court.”
The moment it turned: Opening set at St. Thomas Aquinas
The Venice volleyball team had no trouble at all making it through the district and regional rounds of the postseason, but met their match in the state semifinals. After not losing a single set in the playoffs, the Lady Indians were met with a loud and hostile gym — not to mention a talented Aquinas team dead-set on revenge from 2017.
The Indians swept the Raiders in the state semifinals in 2017 on their way to the team’s fifth state championship, and St. Thomas remembered that loss all year long.
Venice dropped the opening set, 17-25 and struggled to regroup as it fell in the second set, 21-25. After coach Brian Wheatley took his team out of the gym for a team meeting before the third set, the Indians rallied for a 25-21 third set victory, but it was too late for a comeback as their season was over one set later.
“I told my 10 seniors that I love them and they brought our program to new levels and new expectations,” Wheatley said. “Sometimes in life, to succeed you have to fail. So, it hurts them today, but I think they’re gonna look back on the process over the years of them playing Venice volleyball and I know they’ll smile back on their career. I’m real proud of my team. I think they played excellent all year, but unfortunately someone had to go home today, and it was us.”
Under the radar difference maker: Sena Szczepaniuk
Standing at 5-foot-8, it would have been easy to overlook Sena Szczepaniuk on the front line of a Lady Indians team that featured four players 6-foot or taller. However, Szczepaniuk was more than reliable as an outside hitter, coming through with 324 kills (fourth best on the team).
She was also a versatile weapon for Venice, getting 168 digs (second best on the team) and serving up 27 aces (second best on the team).
She even blocked 12 shots on the year, showing she could do it all for Venice.
As the season went on, her play only got better.
Szczepaniuk had nine kills in the district championship game before leading the Indians to a regional quarterfinals win with a team-high 14 kills.
Again in the regional semifinals, she turned in another nine-kill effort.
Biggest clutch performer: Aja Jones
Her senior year was her first at Venice High, but middle hitter Aja Jones made it count. She led the team with 418 kills and used her 6-foot-2 frame to block 107 shots — also a team high.
In the playoffs, she had double-digit kills in all but one match and was a force in big moments — closing out several match-clinching sets with big blocks and tenacious spikes.
She came up especially big in the regional final, rallying the Indians to close out the final two sets with multiple kills and blocks down the stretch.
“Aja turned out big tonight,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said of Jones in the regional championship. “We’ve been working on her blocking and she had, I think, eight or nine blocks tonight, which is a season-high from her. They didn’t really have an answer for any of our hitters.”
Stat of the season: 8. The highest national ranking Venice achieved in 2018
The Venice volleyball team — loaded with 10 talented seniors — got off to a 12-0 start in which they dropped just one set. It was looking like the Lady Indians were invincible until they lost a best-of-three match to Plant, 2-1, in the Battle at the Beach Tournament at Venice High.
That hot start earned Venice (25-6) a national ranking of eighth — one of the highest rankings the school has ever achieved. Though the Indians would fall to No. 64 in the nation by season’s end, they finished the year ranked as the No. 3 team in all of Florida even with their loss in the state semifinals.
Historic significance: State tournament in six of seven years
Another year, another state tournament appearance by the Venice volleyball team. This past year’s team reached the state semifinal round, meaning the Lady Indians have been in the Final Four every year from 2012-18 with the exception of 2016.
Again, the Indians graduate an impactful group of seniors, and likely the most meaningful group in Wheatley’s 25 years — a team made up of his daughter, Brooke and several of her best friends.
Though Venice will lose 10 talented players, its history of success shows that it likely won’t be long until the Indians are back in the state tournament, maybe even adding a sixth championship to the trophy case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.