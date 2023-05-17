Venice city government has updated its online Hurricane Guide for 2023. The city encourage all citizens, especially those who are new to Florida, to review this free resource – especially following Hurricane Ian’s impact on the community after making landfall in September of last year.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. The city’s goal is to help educate the community prior to the season’s start on topics such as storm preparation and response; flood mitigation and stormwater management; the transportation plan for area evacuation centers (shelters); when to stay put vs. evacuate; and dispelling hurricane myths. This is why we are sponsoring a free, day-long Hurricane Expo in partnership with the Venice Gondolier on May 19 at the Venice Community Center. Scheduled speakers include Venice Fire Rescue Chief Frank Giddens, Venice Police Lt. Louis White, City Engineer Kathleen Weeden, Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane, and ABC-7 Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan.


   
