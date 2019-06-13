Nuts and bolts: Another season under second-year head coach Clay Burton meant more steps in the right direction for Venice.
Not only were the Indians competitive in all of their meets, but they won district and regional for the first time in school history. With the weightlifting team comprised of nearly all football players, the trend is only likely to continue as Burton also serves as a coach on the football team.
Highlights: Boys tie for share of district title with Charlotte, inch out Charlotte and North Port for regional championship. Girls lifter Arianna Kerr places second in state tournament for the 183-pound weight class.
How the season ended: Six boys and Kerr represented Venice in the state tournament, with four boys placing (Zach Younts in fourth place was the highest) and Kerr taking home the silver medal.
Under the radar difference maker: Indians maintaining weight
With the boys weightlifting team comprised of almost only Venice football players, the Indians were already off to a good start.
Along with strength coming into the season, the Indians also had the good fortune of being coached by one of their football coaches as well in Clay Burton.
One of the important philosophies of Burton’s coaching in weightlifting is to make sure his players are conditioned well and light. Several times throughout the season, such as their district championship win, the Indians won tiebreakers against other schools because their lifters were the lightest.
That advantage made a world of difference, forcing the players to stay in top shape and adding several points to their total.
“We had an idea it was going to be close, but we got some points we didn’t know we were going to get,” Burton said of the district championship. “Like Carson Peters. He got third place in the heavyweights. Ryan Anderson did a great job. I think we had Mike Trapani predicted to come in second and he ended up winning. And everyone else did what they were supposed to do to give us some points.”
The moment it turned: Winning a district title
It became apparent that the Indians meant business in 2019 when they won the first district championship in team history.
Three veteran football players — Scott Schenke (unlimited), Marlem Louis (238 pounds) and Mike Trapani (154 pounds) — each won an individual district championship, which gave Venice critical points as it tied Charlotte to split a district title victory.
“I think this year is the strongest team we’ve ever had,” Trapani said. “There were three of us in first, but we had so many guys in third, fourth and fifth place. Just a bunch of points.
“I think we only missed one or two weight classes. We scored points in every single other weight class.”
Stat of the season: 2 - Venice girls weightlifter Arianna Kerr gets second place
Though the Venice girls weightlifting team sent just one lifter to the state tournament, Arianna Kerr made it count.
The Lady Indians junior won a district and regional title before going to the state meet for the second straight season.
She placed second in the 183-pound weight class, bench pressing 200 pounds and lifting 160 pounds in the clean and jerk.
“She only lost to one person this year, and that was at the State meet to the eventual State champion,” said Sascha Hyer, Venice girls weightlifting coach. “All the girls fought hard this year. It’s getting kids to buy-in that it’s not only an individual sport but a team sport.”
Biggest clutch performance: Scott Schenke in unlimited at regionals
Just like the district tournament, where Venice tied Charlotte for the title, regionals would prove to be a nail-biter.
With the Tarpons, Bobcats and the Indians neck-and-neck, Schenke needed to win his weight class (unlimited) to win Venice the title. With a bench press of 345 pounds and a clean and jerk of 310 pounds, the senior’s total of 655 pounds won himself and the Indians the regional championship.
“He does everything we ask him to do, so as a senior it’s good to see him get the regional championship,” said Burton.
Venice finished with 32 points, Charlotte and North Port with 31.
Biggest win along the way: Winning regionals over Charlotte and North Port
In total, six boys weightlifters finished in the top four at regionals, helping Venice to win its first championship. It was one of the largest contingents of weightlifters to go to states in Venice history, and they did it across weight classes from 139 pounds to over 240.
139-pound class: Jacob Papantona, Venice, 3rd, bench press 230, clean and jerk, 200, total 430.
154-pound class: Michael Trapani, Venice, 2nd, bench press 250, clean and jerk 225, total 475
169-pound class: Zachary Younts, Venice, 4th, bench press 295, clean and jerk 240, total 535.
183-pound class: Brian Taylor, Venice, 3rd, bench press 280, clean and jerk 245, total 525.
238-pound class: Marlem Louis, Venice, 2nd, bench press 330, clean and jerk 270, total 600.
Unlimited class: Scott Schenke, Venice, 1st, bench press 345, clean and press 310, total 655.
Historic significance: First district and regional championships
Behind the leadership of second-year coach Clay Burton, the Venice boys weightlifting team has made significant strides, capturing their first district and regional titles this season.
By coaching on both the weightlifting and football teams, Burton is able to emphasize strength and conditioning on a year-round basis. The effects were easy to see this season as Schenke won an individual regional title.
When it was all said and done, four Indians wound up placing at this year’s state tournament — Zach Younts in fourth, Marlem Louis in eighth, Brian Taylor in 11th and Scott Schenke in 19th.
