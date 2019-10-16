This shrimp is not on the Barbey

Venice WineFeast is back in the big white tent at 6 p.m., Thursday, on the 100 block of Nokomis Avenue South.

Taste multiple types of wine and enjoy appetizers from local restaurants including Abby’s on Miami, Blu Island Bistro, British Open Pub, Café Venice, Crow’s Nest, Fins at Sharky’s, Gold Rush BBQ, Hotel Venezia, Made in Italy, Pinchers, Snook Haven and Thai Bistro.

One of these restaurants will win the People’s Choice Silver Sipper Award when participant votes are tallied.

Tickets are $75 and must be purchased in advance at Venice Wine and Coffee, 201 W. Venice Ave. The proceeds support the nonprofit Sertoma Club of Venice Speech Clinic.

