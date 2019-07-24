Venice woman's family celebrates grandfather's 100th birthday

COURTESY PHOTO
Edward Phero II, of Clearwater, seated right, is surrounded in a four-generations photo by loving family members, granddaughter Kimberly Gambo, of Venice, seated left, his son Edward Phero III, standing left, and his grandson (Kimberly’s son) Grant Gauvreau, in honor of Phero II’s 100th birthday on July 4. Phero II is a World War II veteran. He was a member of the 99th Infantry Checkerboard Division (also known as Battle Babies) when he drove a general’s Jeep to the front lines. His late wife’s name, “Gladys,” was painted on the side. They had been married 73 years when she died two years ago.
