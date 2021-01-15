VENICE — The odds are against you. Really, really against you.
But that hasn't stopped "tons" of people from coming in an purchasing tickets for Powerball and Mega Millions this week, according to one gas station general manager.
Friday night's Mega Million jackpot was estimated at $750 million; Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is estimated at $650 million.
Kristen Smith, general manager at RaceTrac in South Venice, said the crush of people who don't usually buy tickets begins when the jackpots are at $100 million.
"Once it hits over $100 million. And it gets crazier once it gets to $250 million," Smith said.
She's been working in the industry for 10 years so she's seen it happen. But Smith, of Venice East, doesn't play herself — knowing the odds.
At a Mobile/7-Eleven along Venice Avenue, Larry Sibley bought his monthly scratch-off ticket. He'll play Powerball and Mega Millions "about once a month," but isn't interested when the jackpot gets as high.
"The odds are just astronomical," he said.
For Mega Millions, the chances of winning are 1 in 303 million; for Powerball, the chances of winning are 1 in 292 million.
That doesn't stop others, though. People ante up for a chance and it rarely pays off.
"People are OK with it," she said. "They get their hopes up. It's always that same line: 'Let's see if I don't have go to work today.'"
She said she's rarely seen people too upset about not winning.
"If they do, I remind them about the Bright Futures scholarship," she said.
A portion of lottery tickets goes to help fund Bright Futures scholarships for Florida students.
Before thinking about spending $500 million of your $750 million payday on one item, realize it won't be $750 million. For a resident of Florida, after federal taxes are taken out, the MegaMillions win is only worth about $410 million.
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.