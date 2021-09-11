VENICE — The widening of Laurel Road finally has an estimated cost: $11 million.
That’s the number developer Pat Neal will present to the City Council Tuesday for taking the road from two to four lanes east of Knights Trail Road, including right of way acquisition, landscaping, irrigation and lighting.
He’s also going to tell the Council members that they have “ample sources from known or committed sources to build Laurel Road,” according to his presentation
The city’s mobility fee account has an estimated $8.7 million in it, with an additional $800,000 projected to come in each of the next three years. That totals a little more than $11.1 million, his presentation states.
The county’s estimate for the project is $16 million but Neal’s experience in other public/private partnerships is that about 30%-40% of the cost can be saved.
His presentation identifies seven other potential sources of funding if there’s a shortfall, including three government programs that each might be tapped for up to $5.5 million and the creation of a community development district that could levy assessments.
The $11 million doesn’t include the cost of developing a linear park along Laurel Road, but the estimated $700,000 expense could be covered by park impact fees, according to Neal’s presentation.
There’s also a potential design for an “anchor” park south of Laurel Road at the western end of the project. It includes the amenities a North Venice park stakeholders group has expressed interest in: pickleball courts, a dog park, a playground, a fitness trail and restrooms.
If the Council wants to move forward with the project, the next steps would include authorizing completion of the plans and asking the county to exercise eminent domain to acquire the necessary right of way.
