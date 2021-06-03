SARASOTA — Three North Port residents and a Nokomis resident were among 13 people arrested for alleged trafficking or selling of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, according to authorities.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office conducted separate undercover drug buys since September, according to a news release.
The drugs included were fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription pills.
The sheriff's office had assistance from the Tactical Unit and other law enforcement agencies for a warrant sweep in mid-May, the news release said.
“This warrant sweep not only took drugs off the street but also sends a strong message that the sheriff’s office does not tolerate those supplying potentially lethal substances in Sarasota County,” Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said in the news release.
Those arrested have 50 felony charges combined and include:
• Lamont Brookins, 32, Sarasota, charged with two counts of sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school; sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a church; possession of fentanyl with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school; unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
• Shyheim Brown, 26, Sarasota, charged with two counts of sale of fentanyl; sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a childcare facility; unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
• Chase Estes, 27, Sarasota, charged with trafficking in fentanyl; possession of cocaine with intent to sell; possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
• Lisa Gibson, 42, Sarasota, charged with two counts of sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a church; possession of a controlled substance.
• Darion Lazier, 31, Bradenton, charged with two counts of sale of fentanyl; possession of fentanyl; unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
• Jason Lee, 45, 1700 block of Kadashow Avenue, North Port, charged with sale of methamphetamine; unlawful use of two-way communication device.
• Inna Osipov, 33, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port, charged with sale of fentanyl.
• Shawn Peterson, 34, 3400 block of Brewster Road, North Port, charged with sale of methamphetamine; sale of buprenorphine; sale of marijuana; unlawful use of two-way communication device.
• Cody Rayner, 27, Sarasota, charged with two counts of sale of cocaine; two counts unlawful use of two-way communication device.
• Ryan Segraves, 35, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis, charged with sale of methamphetamine; sale in lieu of a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of oxycodone; unlawful use of two-way communication; obstruction.
• Oscar Trevino, 35, Sarasota, charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine; unlawful use of two-way communication device; violation of probation.
• Mack Williams, 68, Sarasota, charged with two counts of sale of hydromorphone; possession of hydromorphone with intent to sell; possession of marijuana with intent to sell; unlawful use of two-way communication device.
• Joel Winchenbaugh, 40, Sarasota, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
Three of the arrested used a dating website as communication of drug sales, while many others used cellphone numbers, according to probable cause affidavits.
The news release states the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
“Initiatives like these are crucial to disrupting the distribution of dangerous narcotics such as fentanyl and methamphetamine in our communities," Hoffman said.
