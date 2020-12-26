VENICE — In three months, donors with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation awarded about $11 million in grants — among $13.1 million the foundation divvied out to nonprofits.
Gulf Coast Community Foundation announced the financials that took place September through November.
Nearly $11 million were grants “from donor advised funds held at Gulf Coast,” it said in a news release.
“These are charitable funds the foundation administers on behalf of donors, who may recommend grants from them to qualified charities locally and nationally,” it said.
Nonprofits receiving support recently included:
• All Faiths Food Bank, receiving $162,100 from 29 grants;
• Asolo Repertory Theatre, receiving $201,592 from 18 grants;
• Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast, receiving $182,100 from 10 grants;
• Children First, receiving $57,000 from 10 grants.
“Our donors at Gulf Coast have been amazingly generous to our community this year,” Gulf Coast Community Foundation Vice President for Philanthropy Kirstin Fulkerson said in the news release. “They’ve seen the escalating needs caused by the pandemic, and have increased the amounts they are granting from their funds by literally millions of dollars in response. Many donors are also asking our staff to help them understand where their gifts can have the very greatest impact.”
Gulf Coast Community Foundation grants in that same time period included:
• $1.57 million in grants “from designated funds, which are established by donors to benefit specific nonprofit organizations,” it said.
Along with that $160,954 of community and sponsorship grants were “awarded from endowed funds at the foundation to support smaller projects and fundraising activities at regional nonprofits.”
It noted another $387,954 “in grants from project funds, which the foundation oversees on behalf of initiatives and partnerships with a charitable purpose, so donations from the community can be pooled and efficiently administered to support them.”
The news release said anyone wanting to establish a charitable fund can look into information by visiting GulfCoastCF.org/your-philanthropy or calling 941-486-4600.
