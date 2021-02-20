PUNTA GORDA — Despite a recent decision to postpone the 16th annual Wine and Jazz Festival, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce representatives said they haven't "written it off" at this point.
"It is going to come back," Punta Gorda Chamber President John Wright said. "We thought it sensible to move it back (for now) but there will be a festival unless we hit another big bump in the road (with coronavirus) during 2021."
For now, officials are considering summer or fall to hold the Feb. 20 event, but a date has yet to be set.
Anyone who has already purchased tickets will automatically be rolled over to those dates when they are officially confirmed.
If the new 2021 date doesn't occur, tickets will then roll to the 2022 event.
The Punta Gorda Chamber has been putting on the festival for 15 years. In 2020, it was their last event before coronavirus shutdowns began.
"There is a three-pronged triangle, if you will, to be considered here − us as promoters, the artists and the people attending," Wright said. "We’re cognizant about taking things seriously and that it all comes down to whether or not we can produce the event in a safe manner."
Over the years, the festival has hosted musical acts like Ramsey Lewis, The Rippingtons featuring Russ Freeman, Peter White, Gerald Albright, Norman Brown, David Benoit and Mindi Abair.
In its 2005 debut, the event only drew around 300 people.
Last year, however, there were 2,000 people for the festival, up from 1,800 attendees the previous year.
"We’ve been in touch with artists going back to September 2020 and the consensus was that they are not ready yet for a festival of that magnitude − we’re talking 2,000 people in close proximity," Wright said.
The chamber also polled committed attendees from over the years on whether or not to hold the 2021 fest.
"The biggest dynamic for all of this is that over 60% of our audience flies into Punta Gorda for the event," he said. "We polled them back in December when we traditionally would have been launching ticket sales...The generic response was, 'We’re coming back. Whenever it is, we will comeback but only when a majority of people can get the vaccine.'"
