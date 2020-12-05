VENICE — The city ended Fiscal Year 2020 in good shape but “the economic impact of the pandemic will now stretch into FY2021,” Venice Finance Director Linda Senne warns in a cover memo to her fourth quarter financial management report.
She’ll brief the City Council on the report Tuesday at its last meeting of the year.
The bottom line, according to the memo, is that General Fund revenue is up about $225,000 in preliminary end-of-year numbers while net expenses are down about $1.1 million.
That means the ending fund balance will be about $800,000 more than was anticipated in doing the FY2021 budget, the memo states.
Expenses were down significantly even though some departments exceeded their budgets, it states. One of them was Information Technology, which had to deal with city meetings shifting online and staff working from home due to the pandemic.
However, savings were realized from a combination of holding vacant positions open; completing projects in-house instead of hiring outside companies; and cuts in travel and training, among other things, according to the memo.
Many of the city’s enterprise funds had revenue increases as well, over the prior fiscal year if not over budget.
Revenue from building permits was down 7.8%, though, and revenue from dumpsters was off by 5% because service “dropped” during the most severe months of the pandemic, the report states.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• vote on an agreement with White Hat Group LLC to complete the 30% design for Laurel Road widening between Knights Trail and Jacaranda Boulevard.
• vote on an ordinance rezoning the property at 2001 Laurel Road.
• vote on a zoning map amendment for the Milano planned unit development.
• vote on a resolution creating a policy for Council members, charter officers and department heads to attend city meetings remotely.
• vote on resolutions accepting utilities and improvements from Park Ave Development Company of Venice LLC, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Venice MF Ventures LLC.
• vote on a budget amendment.
• consider a proposal for create parking under the KMI Bridge east of Fisherman’s Wharf.
• consider approving the city’s 2021 federal legislative priorities, a presentation for the Dec. 18 Sarasota County Legislative Delegation meeting and topics for the Jan. 15 Convocation of Governments.
• consider a resolution opposing a proposed fish farm in the Gulf off the coast of Sarasota County.
• consider authorizing staff to draft a resolution urging the state to expand Medicaid.
• appoint Jerry Jasper to the Planning Commission and Lissa Macdonald to the Architectural Review Board.
• approve the designation of a Venetian Tree at 1306 and 1308 Laurel Avenue
The Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 in Council Chambers and remotely. The complete agenda, with instructions on connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.