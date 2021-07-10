MANASOTA KEY — Hermitage Artist Retreat will feature the five winners of the Florida State Teacher Artist Residency program during a special family event at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17.
The group will give presentations and teach about music, visual arts and writing.
“This free, family-friendly event is open to all ages (with particular appeal to middle and high school students), and features brief presentations followed by hands-on, interactive activities,” it said in a news release. “Guests will be invited to participate in ceramics, selfies, and other activities.”
For more information or to register, visit www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org. The cost is $5 per adult; children and students under 18 are free.
“We look forward to seeing what this latest group of STARs will create,” Hermitage Artist Retreat CEO Andy Sandberg said in the news release. “It is an honor to celebrate Florida’s leading arts educators, and we are grateful to the Florida Alliance for Arts Education for their continued collaboration — particularly to Leiland Theriot for her passion, commitment, and belief in the transformative power of arts education.”
The five teaching artists are: Megan Boehm; Kimberly Mullins; Jennifer Rodriguez; Eric Troop and Laura Wiswell.
Boehm is a painting instructor at Kissimmee Middle School whose artwork centers around history, reenactment and time travel, the news release states.
Mullins is a creative writing instructor at Gainesville High School and will read from her works in progress.
Rodriguez is a ceramics instructor at the J.M. Tate Senior High School in Cantonment and will discuss her work, “which reflects the flora and fauna of Florida,” the news release states. Audiences can create their own piece to take home.
Troop is a music instructor at the Bellalago Academy in Kissimmee who is creating original compositions at the Hermitage and plans on performing them, along with allowing the audience to take part with percussion instruments so they can plan and sing along.
Wiswell is a painting instructor at the Port Salerno Elementary in Stuart and will instruct on creating an environmental installation to stay temporarily at the Hermitage.
The Hermitage Artist Retreat is at 6630 Manasota Key Road.
Florida arts educators apply for the Hermitage summer residencies through FAAE.
“Applications are open to all Florida arts teachers – including music, theater, visual art, dance, creative writing, and more,” the news release said. “Since the start of the program in 2011, 53 teachers have represented 25 counties in Florida. Residencies culminate with a free community program.”
For more information on applying, visit www.FAAE.org.
For more information about the Hermitage Artist Retreat, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
