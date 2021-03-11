VENICE - A vehicle slammed into the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 1400 block of East Venice Avenue about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday. 

On Thursday morning, workers were assessing the damage before repairs started. 

Nobody was injured in the incident, according to the store's owner, Barry Vuong. 

"They accidentally hit the gas," he said. 

A concrete trash bin was thrust into the store with a window crashed and a portion of the front facade crushed in. Customers passed by, glancing at the damage. 

Vuong said he didn't have an estimate on the financial cost of the incident.  

