VENICE - A vehicle slammed into the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 1400 block of East Venice Avenue about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.
On Thursday morning, workers were assessing the damage before repairs started.
Nobody was injured in the incident, according to the store's owner, Barry Vuong.
"They accidentally hit the gas," he said.
A concrete trash bin was thrust into the store with a window crashed and a portion of the front facade crushed in. Customers passed by, glancing at the damage.
Vuong said he didn't have an estimate on the financial cost of the incident.
