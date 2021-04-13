VENICE — New businesses are being added along Tamiami Trail, big and small.
The latest on the block is 7-Eleven, which is slated to open Thursday after construction that has lasted several months at the corner of Venice Avenue and U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail.
Nearby, Prime Steak is going up along with Englewood Bank & Trust which recently broke ground.
The convenience store and gas station is one of few on the island of Venice. And it is opening with what it’s calling “5 Days of Freebies” at its 116 N. Tamiami Trail location.
On April 15, people receive a free Big Gulp while supplies last; April 16, a free medium coffee.
The five days skips the weekend and returns Monday, April 19 with a free slice of pizza; on April 20, it’s a free medium Slurpee and it ends on April 21 with one free cookie.
In each case, it is one item per customer and it is while supplies last.
