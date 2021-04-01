NORTH PORT — A North Port resident allegedly stabbed a man "with a military style knife" and struck a woman inside a North Port home Wednesday night.
William Arthur Byron, 74, of 6733 Neighborly Court, faces aggravated battery, aggravated assault and domestic battery charges.
Officers were called to 6700 Neighborly Court just after 8 p.m.
The North Port Police report states a caller told officers there was an altercation between a woman and Byron, during which Byron grabbed her by the hair and struck her on the side of her torso with his hand.
The report states the "male victim intervened, at which point Byron went to his bedroom and came back to a bedroom with a knife in his hand, and at some point, the male victim was stabbed by Byron."
The woman told investigators that Byron also had a pistol at one point during the incident and threatened both victims.
"The defendant became very upset for an unknown reason and the male victim intervened when Byron struck the female, after which Byron retrieved a military style knife and came to the bedroom and stabbed the male three times," according to the probable cause affidavit.
The man who was stabbed multiple times was treated by emergency medical personnel and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Byron was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and simple domestic battery. He is being held in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
