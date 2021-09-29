topical 860 pounds of garbage STAFF REPORT Sep 29, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Volunteers haul off the debris collected from an underwater cleanup hosted by the SunCoast Reef Rovers on Saturday. PHOTOS PROVIDED The SunCoast Reef Rovers, a Venice diving club, hosted an underwater debris cleanup at the North Jetty on Saturday. PHOTO PROVIDED The 51 volunteers for the event removed 862 pounds of debris from the jetty on Saturday. PHOTO PROVIDED Volunteers pose next to debris removed from the underwater cleanup at the North Jetty on Saturday. PHOTO PROVIDED Diving and topside volunteers help clean up the North Jetty during an underwater debris cleanup event on Saturday. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOKOMIS — The SunCoast Reef Rovers, a Venice diving club, hosted an underwater debris cleanup at the North Jetty in Nokomis on Saturday.The effort had around 50 volunteers of all ages who removed 860 pounds of debris from the jetty.Among the helpers were 25 divers, 12 topside volunteers, five snorkelers, five kayakers, three police boats and one Sea Tow.Some of the items removed from the water were 43 pounds of crab traps, 118 pounds of nets, 72 pounds of tires and 146 pounds of lead. A beanbag chair was also recovered.Sarasota County Parks and Recreation hauled off the trash while Venice Police and Sarasota County Sheriff marine patrols, and Venice Sea Tow attended for water safety. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Deputies to be watching bikers, pedestrians Car hits young girl, flees Cops: Driver dies after Venice man runs red light Venice Myakka River Park closed Florida's first zero waste race held in Venice Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Deputies to be watching bikers, pedestrians Car hits young girl, flees Cops: Driver dies after Venice man runs red light Venice Myakka River Park closed Florida's first zero waste race held in Venice Calendar
