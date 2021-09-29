NOKOMIS — The SunCoast Reef Rovers, a Venice diving club, hosted an underwater debris cleanup at the North Jetty in Nokomis on Saturday.

The effort had around 50 volunteers of all ages who removed 860 pounds of debris from the jetty.

Among the helpers were 25 divers, 12 topside volunteers, five snorkelers, five kayakers, three police boats and one Sea Tow.

Some of the items removed from the water were 43 pounds of crab traps, 118 pounds of nets, 72 pounds of tires and 146 pounds of lead. A beanbag chair was also recovered.

Sarasota County Parks and Recreation hauled off the trash while Venice Police and Sarasota County Sheriff marine patrols, and Venice Sea Tow attended for water safety.

