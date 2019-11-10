VENICE — Maria Cullati had a lot of choices as a young adult.
She dabbled in insurance, retail, and clerical positions and was even offered mentorship by a real estate mogul who saw her potential, but life had other plans for her.
“Money was never my motivator,” she shared recently. “I didn’t feel any of those jobs were substantial. I wasn’t taking care of my corner of the world, so I kept looking.”
Maria described herself as a daydreamer growing up.
“The only classes I enjoyed were art and art history.”
Today, she has an impressive collection of Asian art. It’s an investment in her future that offers her inspiration and enjoyment.
Another investment is her beach house.
“When I first bought it in 1990, it was my only home so I used to work nights and sleep on the beach during the day so I could rent it out.”
So, how did she end up in nursing?
“At 28, I was kind of floundering, taking classes and working nights. One day the sleep deprivation got the best of me. Just a few blocks from home, I fell asleep at the wheel and hit a tree. I crushed both femurs in my legs. I remember the medic who found me saying I was dead. ‘No, I’m alive.’ I whispered.
“Over the next year, there was a physician who saved my life and a nurse who changed it. The surgeon told me there was only a small chance I would ever walk again, but he would graft some bone from my hip to try and give me enough legs to stand on. And there was a nurse, who when I woke up screaming in pain after one of the surgeries, just put her arms around me and held me.”
Today, Maria not only stands on those two legs, but walks so briskly between patient rooms she’s often referred to as “The Energizer Bunny.”
Her dedication and professionalism won her the Daisy Award in 2018 — an international recognition that honors skillful, compassionate nurses. After all her years in nursing, she hasn’t lost her energy, her passion for taking great care of her patients, or her hopeful attitude toward life.
“I do my best to take exceptional care of my patients, but sometimes I tell them what I had to learn. When you have a challenge, there’s only so much nurses and doctors can do for you. You’ve got to be the hero of your own life.”
How does Maria stay so inspired?
“I walk every morning, and I listen to affirmations by Louise Hay and YouTube messages by Dr. Jordan Peterson and Joyce Meyer. They keep me pumped up.”
How Maria ended up at Venice is a familiar story.
“My dad had a stroke and needed me. I realized I could move to Venice, work three days a week and still take care of him. Now I love Venice Regional. God put the need to be a nurse inside of me. I’m doing what I was put here to do.”
In her spare time, Maria enjoys visiting museums, tending to her garden, and crocheting.
“My grandmother helped my Dad raise me and taught me to knit and crochet. I guess she felt she needed to keep me busy. My creativity comes out in my designs.”
When asked if she had any advice for those considering a nursing career, she replied, “As a nurse we need to stay flexible. There’s room for all of us in this world. We’re all connected and we have to take care of each other. We can’t change the world, but we can change our little corner of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.