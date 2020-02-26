VENICE — To look into the peaceful eyes of Menno Hack, one of Venice Regional Bayfront’s top physical therapists, you would not guess the challenges he has overcome. Meanwhile, his youthful looks belie the fact that he has 26 years of service offering rehabilitation services with the hospital.
Menno was born in Holland, just north of Amsterdam. What led him to physical therapy as a career?
“When I was 18, I injured my knee playing soccer. My physical therapist was excellent. I knew with my affinity for working with people that it would be a good career for me.”
So, shortly after he graduated with his degree, he moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. There he married Francoise, who many remember as an esteemed art professional with the Ringling Museum. She died in 2016, leaving Menno and his two young boys, Lukas and Benjamin.
When I learned that 8-year-old Benjamin has spina bifida, I asked Menno how he managed it all in the midst of his grief.
“Of course, it was very hard, but my motivation is always to give the best for my kids, so I was very motivated to stay positive.”
Did he have someone who inspired him growing up?
“My old soccer coach in the Netherlands was like a father to us. He was tough but caring, and taught us to never give up, no matter how hard an obstacle we faced. His words and inspiration shaped me.”
Menno’s day is a full one. He’s up at 6 a.m. to help his younger son get ready for school, then off to work. He gets off a bit earlier so that he can be at home when the boys return. Then, it’s homework, preparing supper, doing laundry and off to the gym.
“Staying fit has always been a big priority for me,” he said. And that is his hope for each of his patients. “If I had one piece of advice, it would be to stay active. Walking for 30 minutes each day is one of the best gifts you can give yourself for a long healthy life.”
When asked if there was a patient who inspired him, he said that all of his patients do, but two came to mind as the most amazing. One was hit by a semi and needed multiple surgeries. He was unable to walk at first, but after a year of Menno and his team’s care, he walked out of the building on his own.
The other was a young girl who was permanently paralyzed from the neck down.
“Her spirit could have been broken by it all, but instead she became a motivational speaker and today lives an independent and happy life.”
His dreams? First and foremost, they are for his kids, but they also include a second home in his native Holland where his Mother and brother still reside. Until then, he’s grateful for Facetime to connect him with home.
In the words of his director, Ron Kubiak, “Menno is is the epitome of perseverance and one who stays positive in the face of adversity. That makes him incredible and extraordinary. It shows in the way he treats his patients who absolutely adore him.”
We are so grateful for 26 years of Menno’s healing touch and look forward to many more!
Three “gratitudes” from our team at Venice Regional Bayfront Health:
I’m grateful:
• that my in-laws have gone back up north (even though I love them!)
• for my new crock pot
• for cool evenings and warm days.
Life is truly full of things to be grateful for. What are you grateful for today?
Thank you, have a great day.
