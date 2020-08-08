PACS, or political committees, proliferated after the passing of Citizens United in 2010, which paved the way for third party organizations to support candidates and causes by raising money and promoting them beyond what they could do themselves.
Whether or not they should continue, PACS can benefit many organizations and candidates if they work separately on their behalf.
Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections benefited as well in 2018, when a single state PAC supplemented the efforts of local voters of all political parties working to pass single member districts for electing county commissioners in Sarasota County.
The goal was to benefit the people, so commissioners would be elected just by the people in their district and be accountable to them, as they make decisions for the county as a whole.
The measure passed, the people benefited, and in 2020 we have aspiring candidates in all three county commission districts up for election, who want to serve the people in their districts as they serve the entire county for smart growth, a sustainable environment, fair taxes, and good quality of life for all. With single member districts, the people won.
Dark Money PACS are different animals. These PACS shuffle money from one to another, including from states outside Florida — PACS with some addresses that have no name, no human, identified at their source.
It is nearly impossible to learn who contributes to these PACS or glean what their agenda might be. In fact, that’s the goal of Dark Money PACS — anonymity.
As state Sen. Joe Gruters, Eric Robinson’s business partner, said, “We have legal laundering of campaign contributions through a system so nobody can see it.”
However, in a study just completed by Cathy Antunes, local radio host, columnist, and prior board member of the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations and Sarasota Citizens for Responsible Government, some local donors are recognizable.
In this short e-book https://bit.ly/2ETyeTV, two things are striking.
First, developers’ names stand out: Pat Neal, Carlos Beruff, Randy Benderson (creator of the Siesta Promenade), Jim Gabbert (proposer of the concrete-crushing plant next to the Celery Fields), and their colleagues, and of course Bob Waechter, creator of the disputed 2019 redistricting map for Sarasota County.
Secondly, you see myriad PACS managed by Eric Robinson — the ones in green.
Because these PACS are involved in so many local races, including the School Board races in which both he and Karen Rose are participating, I see an urgent need to vote for School Board candidates Tom Edwards and David Graham, who are unconnected to “special interests” and look closely at other city, county and state races that may be controlled by these PACS.
For if the PACS win, the developers win, and not necessarily all the people in this county.
In fact, if we the public have to pay for shortfalls that developers are not paying on educational impact fees for schools and impact fees for roads and sewer systems, developers win big time, and we the people lose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.