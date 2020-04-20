Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the morning, becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.