The word “hero” has been used in so many contexts — sports hero, personal hero, even a hero sandwich — that it had lost some of its luster.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic reminded us what true heroes are — people who put their life on the line to save others.
Health care workers certainly deserve that status after the last several months.
Providing medical care to sick people is a high-stress job but it’s not generally a personally risky one. Many of the conditions patients complain of aren’t contagious and the ones that are usually aren’t life threatening.
But COVID-19 very much is.
Yet every day doctors, nurses and staff have said goodbye to their loved ones and waded right into the heart of the storm, wearing whatever safety gear was available, hoping to help others get well while not getting sick themselves.
Many have.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 9,282 health care personnel had tested positive for COVID-19 through April 9 and at least 27 of them died.
Officials say 55% apparently contracted it from a patient — that is, at work, where they’re exercising all precautions.
Unlike many of us, health care workers don’t have the option of just hunkering down to avoid contact with potentially sick people. Sick people are their business.
Given our demographics, we’ve been lucky that the coronavirus hasn’t run rampant here. Still, with more than 24,000 cases and nearly 700 deaths through Friday morning and the predicted peak in the state weeks away, the end isn’t in sight.
So it’s comparatively good news that Sarasota Memorial Hospital has only had 17 employees test positive, and Venice Regional Bayfront Health has had just two.
Those numbers will go up, however, because health care workers here, across the country and around the world will continue to report to work each day and do what they can to heal and to comfort.
Their dedication and passion aren’t going unnoticed.
John Hinshaw, of H&H Signs, had signs made that read “Heroes Work Here” and city Public Works employees posted them at Venice Regional and at the fire stations and the police station.
Donations of personal protective equipment have come in, some from people making them by hand or on 3-D printers.
People have chalked messages of gratitude around the hospital campus.
Restaurants are providing meals to hospital staff. A partial list of them includes Domino’s, Italiano’s Pasta and Pizza, Big Mike’s Pizza, Cafe Venice, Chik-fil-A and Scoops Ice Cream.
The Southwest Florida Chapter of Business Networking International provided meals catered by Sharky’s on the Pier and Ciao Gelato on Wednesday.
And on Friday, at hospital campuses in both Sarasota and Manatee counties another set of heroes — first responders from fire departments and EMS — literally saluted these heroes, standing at attention for 30 seconds.
Gestures like these may be beyond your capabilities. That’s OK. Look for a chance to do something on a smaller scale.
Say thanks to the nurse who lives next door or pay for the fast food order of the person in scrubs behind you in line at the drive-thru.
Anything will be meaningful and make getting up and heading back into the storm the next day, and the next, and the next, just a little easier.
