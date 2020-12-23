To say it’s been a rough year would be an all-time understatement. It was going to present challenges just because it was a presidential election year. Then, the worst pandemic in more than a century hit and any semblance of normalcy went out the window.
While the approval of vaccines offers some hope regarding the pandemic, experts are saying that we will be months and months into 2021 before we’ll start to really return to normal.
So we’re all going to be together in this for a while longer. Under the circumstances, maybe we can exchange presents and try to brighten the season and make life a little easier for each other next year.
Here are a few cost-free gift ideas everyone can use.
We could, for example, give each other the benefit of the doubt. Maybe the next time you get cut off in traffic, say, you can think back to a time when you changed lanes abruptly and give the driver a pass for being human instead of accusing him or her of having a death wish.
Or we could exchange the gift of time. Maybe it’s not necessary to immediately share something on social media attacking someone you don’t like without pausing to consider whether it’s true. Or what the impact of sharing it might be. Or how you’d feel if someone circulated a similar story about you with the same “documentation.”
There’s always reflection as an option. Human beings are notoriously imperfect, so perhaps we should ponder the possibility that our opinions, no matter how long we’ve held them or how firmly we believe them, might be flawed, and rethink them. It’s what mature people do.
Reflection pairs nicely with listening. No one has a monopoly on the truth but we’re more likely to find it by considering opinions other than our own, even if we reject them. If you’re afraid to subject your beliefs to scrutiny, maybe you shouldn’t be holding them.
Who wouldn’t want to find a big box of empathy under the Christmas tree? We all want to be understood but too few of us are willing to do the understanding necessary to earn it.
Maybe humility is the appropriate gift. Sure, you can’t spell “America” without “me,” but our national motto is “e pluribus unum” — “out of many, one” — not “what’s in it for me?” Yes, you’re special, but so is everyone else. This isn’t “Animal Farm”; we have no animals that are more equal than others.
Patience is certainly in short supply, so we could spread some of that around. Maybe it could help us with our anger issues, with so many people seemingly just looking for a reason to go off on someone. If your default setting is rage, you’re teaching other people they can’t deal with you as a reasonable person. And eventually they’ll just tune you out.
None of these gifts requires a trip to the store. They don’t even need to be wrapped.
If there’s one you’d like to have, offer it to someone else and see if you get it in return.
If not, well, it’s better to give than to receive.
Merry Christmas.
