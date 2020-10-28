MANASOTA BEACH — Ralph Farris, a Hermitage Fellow and artistic director of the string quartet ETHEL, will headline the The Hermitage Artist Retreat signature fall fundraising event.
“The Artful Lobster: An Outdoor Celebration,” is in its 12th year and “raises valuable funds for the Hermitage’s renowned artist residency program,” according to a news release.
The event is set from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 14 at the Hermitage’s beachfront campus, at 6660 Manasota Key Road, in Englewood.
New health and safety protocols have been implemented. They are online at HermitageArtistRetreat.org/Safety.
The co-chairs for this year’s event are Flora Major and Leslie Edwards.
Tickets, starting at $275, are limited due to capacity. Sponsorships and tables are available and range from $1,000 to $5,000.
Reserve tickets online at HermitageArtistRetreat.org/ArtfulLobster2020 or by calling 941-475-2098, Ext. 5.
“Farris is a Juilliard-trained, multi-instrumentalist performer, music director, curator, composer, arranger, and record producer,” the news release said. “He is a tireless collaborator, whether working as an individual, or as a founding member and artistic director of ETHEL, the genre-bending string quartet described by The New York Times as ‘indefatigable and eclectic,’ and by The New Yorker as ‘vital and brilliant.’”
Farris said his favorite place to compose is at the Hermitage. For more information, visit RalphFarris.com.
“We are all incredibly excited to have Ralph Farris returning to the Hermitage to perform at this year’s Artful Lobster,” Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg said in the news release. “Ralph is one of the first artists I had the pleasure to meet and hear perform upon arriving at the Hermitage. He is a brilliant composer and performer, and our audience is in for a real treat!”
The Hermitage is teaming up with Michael’s On East for additional COVID-19 safety measures.
“As one of the first events of the fall season, we are taking extra precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable outdoor celebration,” Sandberg said.
The weekend will also laud “longtime champions” of the Hermitage and Manasota Key, it said.
They are Nelda and Jim Thompson.
“In addition to toasting the Thompsons at Saturday’s Artful Lobster luncheon, there will be an intimate beachfront celebration dedicated to honoring the Thompsons on Friday, Nov. 13.”
Tickets for that event begin at $1,000. For more information, call 941-475-2098, ext. 5 or email info@HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
