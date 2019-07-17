The kitchen erupted in infectious Gallic laughter.
French chef-owner Fabien Langelus was in the house, obviously relishing his time with the lunch team.
Venice’s 8-year-old Shamrock Café might still be peppered with shamrocks but its new owners have brought the neighborhood favorite a new joie de vivre.
Langelus, who studied culinary arts at Lycée des Métiers Condorcet Arcachon, has been cooking for 31 years and ran a successful catering business in France.
He and his wife, Carine, moved to Venice five years ago from Bourdeaux. They first managed Le Petit Bistrot (now Côté France) in downtown Venice’s KMI building, then briefly operated Le Bourdeaux French restaurant in downtown Sarasota before returning home to Venice in March.
Customers ask them all the time why they left France for Florida.
“It’s hard to explain,” Carine said. “In our house in France we had a big American flag. We visited California 10 years ago for vacation and fell even more in love with America. Five years late, we left his catering job and my job as a nurse and moved here.”
“We love the life here,” Fabien said. “We probably have more friends here than we ever had in France.”
Le Petit Bistrot regulars who’ve followed them to Shamrock Café won’t find a complete French menu there. For now, Fabien won’t change the breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings that the neighbors enjoy — often every day. But every Wednesday dinner is French Night, and daily specials have a French twist.
In the fall, he plans to roll out a new menu incorporating more French dishes, such as beef Bourguignon, chicken Normandy, escargots and salade Niçoise. Desserts will include crème brûlée, chocolate mousse and French cake with crème anglaise.
Vive la différence!
Shamrock Café ($-$$), 941-244-0795, 759 Shamrock Blvd., Venice, is open Tuesday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chef Fabien is also available for catering.
