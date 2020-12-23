Grand Palm welcomed Santa Claus on Dec. 17 to the community’s social clubhouse.
Santa was portrayed by Bob Brigham.
The night included a visit with the jolly ole’ elf.
It also included a variety of activities, that included an evening filled with crafts, snacks and other events.
