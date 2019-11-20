VENICE — Venice celebrated its veterans in a grand way.
Three cheers to Venice MainStreet for lining the median in front of City Hall on Venice Avenue with American flags.
Thanks to everyone who placed flags at parks, in store front windows and wore red, white and blue.
At Patriots Park, various organizations gathered to celebrate all who served. Norm MacLellan, a retired U.S. Army colonel, paid tribute to those who served during the Cold War. He served in Germany.
Norm reminded the group that 381 were killed during those years.
The event was a gathering of veterans and those whose gratitude for veterans spills over wanting to honor them with old fashioned love. Patriotic clothes and flag waving are expressions of the feelings that come from the heart.
Assisting those who served us
Alan Adams returned from active military duty legally blind and with other health issues.
He felt blessed that United Way helped retrofit his home to make life easier. He wants others to feel that same blessing so he started a foundation to raise funds to help other veterans and first responders who had health issues.
For info contact 941-451-1224 or Eaadams55@gmail.com.
Alan’s health issues have not kept him from coaching a Pop Warner football team.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Rodney D. Dimon who was named the Sarasota County Veterans Commission Veteran of the Year. He is the chaplain at American Legion NO-Vel Post 159.
Rod started his military career as a foot soldier in the infantry. After discharge from the service, he attended divinity school and found himself led to do work in counseling and serving others. He was fascinated with the idea of spirituality.
These days her performs eulogies and funerals for veterans and for their families. He is called on often and in talking to him it is easy to see how much Rod enjoys his work. He knows each eulogy honors a veteran. He often speaks at services for veterans who have no family. As he watches people weep, he knows the veteran has more family than anyone knows.
Rod carries in his pocket a quote from Mother Theresa. Part of it reads, “Prayer changes us so we can change others.” Rod welcomes calls and inquiries. Phone at 941-662-9389 or 941-488-1157 or roddimon@verizon.net
Rod Dimon is one of the veterans who make Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.