OSPREY - Buy your tickets online now - while they are still available.
To get spooked later, visit the event from 8 - 10 p.m. Friday or Saturday night at Oscar Scherer State Park in Osprey.
It's the seventh annual Haunted Trails event at Oscar Scherer State Park in Osprey.
Dress in street clothes or as your favorite character. Choose your level of spookiness from the Kids Area's Lil' Monster Manor to a terrifying Haunted House and spooky trails in between.
There will be food, games and surprises that have been in the planning stages for months by the Friends of Oscar Scherer State Park, park rangers, the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department and the Osprey/Nokomis Chamber of Commerce.
Goo, gunk and netting are in abundance and mechanical devices are primed and ready to go. Are you?
Check out the trick or treat trail where vendors have been checked to make sure that they fit in with the haunting theme.
The park will close early Friday and Saturday for the changing of the guard from rangers to other beings to check the admission tickets printed in advance to have in hand at the gate.
Goblins and other parking attendants will guide guests to trail exhibits and attractions.
Admission (includes park admission) is $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 6-12 and free for those 5 and under. Before the tickets are gone, visit www.friendsofoscarscherer.com/haunted-trails. Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
