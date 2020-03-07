People suspected of having coronavirus belong in isolation. Information about them does not.
We know the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act — HIPAA — protects the personal information of healthcare patients.
We know that there are protocols in some circumstances for releasing information about patients or hospital functions.
We know that hospitals were scrambling to prepare to deal with potential coronavirus patients well before the first area person was diagnosed with it and they shifted into overdrive afterward.
We know that health care officials are concerned about misinformation being disseminated, and the panic that may ensue.
What we don’t know is why they seem to think that stonewalling media requests for information that’s not protected is better than being forthcoming about what they’ve done to prepare.
Consider:
• The patient at Doctors Hospital who has the virus had tested “presumptively positive” — positive but awaiting confirmation — 24 hours before word got out to the public on Sunday, and that was through investigative reporting, not a press release.
Does it matter? When you’re dealing with a serious, highly contagious virus, absolutely. To the extent the person can legally be identified it will enable anyone who has come into contact with him or her to be alert to symptoms and seek medical help earlier.
• Doctors Hospital didn’t return calls Monday seeking an update, or to inquire about the precautions the hospital had in place to deal with that patient and anyone else who arrived with symptoms.
• No one at the county office of the Department of Health returned a call either.
• The person who answered the state coronavirus hotline had no information early Monday about whether any test results had been received, or when they might be.
• Of the other hospitals we called, only Sarasota Memorial responded with actual information. Public Information Officer Kim Savage shared the procedures the hospital had put in place, told us about the hotline it had established and directed us to its website, where a banner linked to information on the virus is the first thing you see.
We never got a call back from other a few area hospitals. Others responded in writing with a generic message about procedures being in place and patient safety being a priority, as if anyone thought otherwise.
None of them had anything on its website about coronavirus, even if you did a search for it. Two now have information prominently featured.
During a potential public health emergency the public doesn’t want to hear from a federal agency; they want to hear from the people who could actually be taking care of them that they’re fully prepared to do so.
It’s incumbent on those people to be proactive in providing the information the public wants and needs to know. Phones must be answered. Messages must be returned. Press statements with actual information should be sent out.
Failing to do those things is a disservice to the public and makes the job of passing along important information harder.
We’re standing by to help keep the public informed. If everyone does their job it decreases the likelihood of bad information or rumors getting out and lessens the potential for widespread panic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.