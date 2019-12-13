My Christmas and Hanukkah gifts to you are about 20 paragraphs that don't discuss impeachment or impeachment. Not even impeachment.
Nope. It's time to talk "Star Wars."
Ah, I can hear you from here - in a galaxy far, far away - that you would rather read about impeachment.
With "The Rise of Skywalker" coming out Friday, it begs for a canyon of discussion.
As timing would have it, George Lucas released the first "Star Wars" when I was about 4 years old. Old enough to not know bad acting but to really appreciate special effects and action figures.
My brother was sent to screen it for me (he was 8) and eventually my father took us to the movie. I bugged my older brother for the first 20 minutes of the movie: "Where's Han Solo? Where's Han Solo?" True story. And I don't know how I knew anything about Han at that time.
And even as a young kid, I understood the basics of the story: An underdog takes on all things bad and somehow, with the help of friends and an little faith in an old religion, is able to defeat evil.
It became part of my personal culture. In kindergarten, I had daydreams of having my own X-Wing fighter, which I flew around to protect the other kids while they enjoyed recess.
Through the years, "Star Wars" became a part of my life - more than any rock song, any travel and even more than some people I know.
When I was in my 20s and homesick, I watched "A New Hope." The acting wasn't any better - I had started to notice - and the special effects were getting a bit worse, but the story was there. It actually got better.
So "Star Wars" became a treasured friend. Good or bad, I stood by it. And that wasn't always easy, Mr. "Attack of the Clones."
The prequels were a rough go of it - like helping a pal who is in a bad relationship. Not abusive, just not healthy. Not helping one another out. But all of us made it through.
And something was learned: We all care about the movies.
So many times, we feel as if we are the only one who really, truly appreciates a piece of pop culture - be it a movie or a band or a TV show. But then friends told me about their childhood hero being Luke Skywalker, or Han, or how they always wanted to have their own X-Wing as well.
And then my kid watched "Star Wars" with me and thought she never wanted to watch any of that again.
It took the better part of a decade before she decided to give it another try. But eventually, she did.
When "The Force Awakens" came out in 2015, I went with my father. Just the two of us. It had been about 35 years since he took me to the first movie and I was aware of how generational the story is.
It's my new hope that, maybe in 35 years, my kid will take me to whatever the "Star Wars" movies of 2055 is. I'll be plenty old - but the story will always take me back to being 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.