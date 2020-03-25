VENICE — Addie Beima received two surprises when her food from Darrell’s Restaurant was delivered Friday.
First, she was surprised because she hadn’t ordered any food.
The second surprise was everything else that came with the food she hadn’t ordered.
Two bottles of wine. Fruit. Cookies. Snacks. Puzzle books. Cleaning supplies. Wipes. And yes, toilet paper and paper towels. All in a reusable plastic container.
You know, your basic takeout meal.
“That basket had to be hugely expensive,” she said. “They totally surprised and overwhelmed me. I just wanted to cry, it was so sweet.”
The food itself?
“Outside of my cooking, those are the best pork chops I ever ate, and I’m a southern girl,” she said.
Beima said she befriended Lisa Hornberger soon after she and husband Darrell opened the restaurant in its original location in the Brickyard Plaza, and they’re remained close.
“I just love Miss Addie,” Lisa said.
They knew she’d been told by her doctor to stay confined at home due to respiratory issues and couldn’t get out to do any shopping.
And they knew there were more people in the same situation. So Lisa asked Darrell to order extra supplies from their distributor, to share with people who might otherwise have to do without.
“I have a soft spot for the older generation,” Lisa said.
The family — Lisa, Darrell and kids Gavin and Madison — put together five or six baskets like the one Beima would get.
The last stop before delivery was at Lowe’s, for more cleaning supplies. It also gave Darrell a chance to hand out some toilet paper and paper towels in the parking lot, Lisa said.
“My husband has a soft spot for everyone,” she said.
The deliveries were met with profuse thank-yous and some tears. But that’s OK, she said, because their gesture was a small way to pay back a place that has brought them to tears, too.
“I think it’s important to do for a community that has embraced my family with their whole hearts,” she said. “I’ve never seen a community as tight knit as Venice.”
Beima decided she couldn’t let their good deed go unrecognized.
“They’re a perfect example of what parents and neighbors should be,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.