Venice is known for its architectural style, which is primarily a legacy of the 1920s when city planner John Nolen laid out the city, hired landscape architect Prentiss French and suggested the northern Italian motif for its buildings.
The initial construction would be a project of the brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, the largest labor union in the mid 1920s.
Located in Cleveland, the union was worth about $90 million which was a major sum for the mid 1920s. The economy was going great. Railroads were being built everywhere.
Henry Flagler was overseeing the construction of a rail line on Florida’s east coast, extending all the way to Key West.
Addison Mizner was the architect with the most influence for east coast towns such as Palm Beach which would lure wealthy tourists from the New England area.
While wealthy visionaries such as Dr. Fred Albee came to Venice from the East coast, it would be Midwesterners from Cleveland, home of the BLE, and Chicago, home of socialite Bertha Palmer who was one of the largest landowners in this area of Florida in the 1909-1918 era when she lived at Spanish Point.
She is said to have owned some 140,000 acres which eventually became most of what today comprises Sarasota and Manatee counties.
In addition to founding the Eagle Point Club as a winter vacation retreat for the wealthy, she sold the land that would become today’s Venice to Dr. Fred Albee who hired Nolen and then sold the land and the plan to the BLE, pocketing close to $1 million for what amounted to about a six-month investment.
He and his wife, Louella, continued to live in their mansion in what is today called Nokomis.
While she would found the Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club and suggest a club library that would be the beginning of the Venice Public Library, today known as the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Library, he would found the Florida Medical Center in what was a hotel on West Venice Avenue where the post office is today.
It’s twin, the Hotel Venice is today a retirement home and the third BLE-era hotel which was the San Marco Hotel and then a dormitory and offices fro the Kentucky Military Institute.
Today it is the Venice Center Mall and home to a professionally designed museum honoring the old KMI on its first floor.
Thanks to the ongoing pandemic and dearth of casual shoppers, you can be one of the first to see the museum which was only installed in the past few weeks.
That so many BLE-era buildings remain in Venice is a testament to Nolen’s design. The BLE promotion in those early years and most of all to people who followed with the KMI, the Army air base, the old Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus which put this town on the map more than any other event or group and people like our newest columnist, Ronald Musselman, who care enough about historic preservation to give his time to serve on a city board and further share his knowledge with our readers.
This paper, which is rolling toward its 75th anniversary on March 6, is another key to the success of Venice.
Its publishers had always been people who care about this city and support its organizations, from the Venice Theatre and Venice Art Center to the citizen-owned and created Venice Hospital that eventually became Bayfront Health but when sold the first time provided the seed money for the old Venice Foundation which has grown into one of the country’s largest city foundations and today is known as Gulf Coast Foundation.
One of his successors, Tim Smolarik, served on the board of the Venice Art Center, among others, and the current leader of the Florida division of the Adams Publishing group (Gondolier and Sun papers owner) is on the board of the Venice Chamber of Commerce.
Gondolier publishers have served on the boards of all these organizations and more.
One of my favorite examples is Bob Vedder who helped raise money to expand the art center to the gorgeous building it is today, to expand Loveland Center’s fabulous facility, to lead the effort to beautify downtown Venice with hanging planters which he created and watered on his own and which eventually spawned today’s gorgeous result which is maintained by volunteers from Venice Area Beautification plus city workers.
He also was the publisher who provided the first significant check to fund the construction of the Gunther Gebel-Williams statue that is on the Venice train Depot site and honors the history of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus winter quarters in Venice and especially Gebel-Williams who was the most famous animal trainer in circus history.
He was known for his love and loving treatment of all his animals. He died in Venice in July 2001.
Did you realize that the old circus arena which the city tore down in 2014, is the only arena built “by” a circus in any city in North America? A million dollar gift in 1960.
Vedder supported Venice Theatre, too, in many ways, especially as a sponsor for the theater’s production of “Out Town,” which has a name very similar to that of this section of the paper.
Good newspapers, like good citizens, care about their city and their neighbors. As we count down to the 75th anniversary, you will learn more about that and, if you have a story or photo to share about the paper’s role in Venice these past 75 years, please let us hear from you.
