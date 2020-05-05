VENICE — Epiphany Cathedral School staff and teachers took to Venice Avenue's sidewalk for a brief but celebratory parade from the school's families and supporters.
The staff and teachers gathered Tuesday afternoon with the parade of about two dozen cars coming westbound on Venice Avenue.
Epiphany Cathedral, located about two blocks away on Sarasota Street, has been closed along with most other schools in the nation since mid-March due to COVID-19.
