VENICE — June 12 was a red-letter day for the Venice Youth Boating Association.
After ending their regatta season early this year due to COVID-19, the 2019-20 school year race team sailors were finally able to get together for their Race Team Awards Banquet and, VYBA celebrated completion of its newest learning space — the Roy Lee Teaching Workshop.
The workshop is named for its donor, Roy Lee, longtime supporter of youth boating. This past spring while the COVID-19 pandemic led to a virtual shutdown of the entire country, VYBA received a generous donation from Lee, a long-time supporter of youth sailing.
The donation was earmarked for a workshop space within the original “Shed” used as the youth boating headquarters.
This dedicated workshop space allows students to repair and maintain all the VYBA equipment and ensure the boats they sail each week are ship-shape and sea-worthy.
Future plans include teaching specific boat maintenance skills as well as possibly offering boat building classes.
The awards banquet honored VYBA race team winners with trophies for traditional series races as well as the coveted Patricia Graser Woman Sailor of the Year Award and the VYBA Sportsmanship Award.
Winners include:
Venice High Series
1st — Alyssa Jongsma / Molly James
2nd — Peyton Dec /Davis Whitehead
C420 Race Series — Campbell Fleet Trophy
1st — Alyssa Jongsma / Molly James
2nd — Peyton Dec /Davis Whitehead
3rd — Kane Fenton / Nick Waite
Green Fleet Optimist Pram Series — Ernest Trophy
1st — Jax MacAlister
2nd — Jericho Cook
3rd — Ella Diaz
Red White Blue Optimist Pram Fleet Series — Smith Barney Trophy
1st — Landon Coleman
2nd — Carson Dec
3rd — Conor Ridley
Patricia Graser Women Sailor of the Year Award
Alyssa Jongsma
VYBA Sportsmanship Award
Jericho Cook
VYBA is open for the 2020 Summer Sailing Season, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Sailing Association guidelines for youth sailing programs. Sessions began June 1 and will continue through Aug. 8.
Learn to Sail programs are available for ages 7-17 years as well as an Adult Learn to Sail program that will be offered in July.
Classes are available for all experience levels, although some may already be filled aw this goes to press. VYBA classes always fill up fast.
VYBA is a 501c not for profit organization and accredited by U.S. Sailing. Generous community donations allow VYBA to administer a first-class sailing program that nurtures our youth with responsibility, strategic planning, team spirit and joy. Individual and corporate sponsorships are appreciated.
Contact Florence Fauls, chair of Development, at 941-343-7286 for more information or visit the website: veniceyouthboating.com to register for sailing programs.
