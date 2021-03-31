On a perfect weather Venice afternoon, Bob Vedder took center stage near Centennial Park.
It is something he doesn’t like to do. Venice Area Beautification, Inc, VABI volunteers including The Bloom Team and a group of friends dedicated a new garden and plaque to thank Bob for his leadership and roll up your sleeves work in making Venice beautiful.
They want everyone to know Bob.
The afternoon downtown gathering was a perfect small town event. Friends came together to celebrate one of their own. Everyone there knew Venice.
They had worked together. In the group was Nancy Woodley, VABI president. Joe Kurecki who serves on the board for the sixth year. Councilperson Helen Moore was on hand.
Sertoma was represented by many including Bob Anderson, C.J, Fishman and Steve Harner. Bob Vedder is a long time Sertoma member. Everyone at the event had a special place in their hearts for Bob. Everyone at the event had also left their mark on Venice.
Bob was surprised by the gathering.
“This is too much,” he said in thanking everyone including city of Venice employees led by James Clinch who make sure sprinklers are working among other things. Venice is a beautiful happy place and Bob Vedder made it clear it’s a team effort.
It was fun to see tourists stop and see what those of us who live here know as Venice Magic.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Benny Weaver, the most gentlemanly southern gentleman many of us know.
Benny and a few Bob Vedder friends came up with the idea of a downtown plaque for Bob. Benny took the lead to make the event happen. He has the skill of leadership making everyone on his team feel like a most important member.
Many people remember Benny taking charge of the successful Senior Circle in Venice.
The monthly luncheons served as a great learning experience for seniors with an always fun and delicious lunch. Benny organized always sold our field trips. Senior Circle is missed.
Benny puts God, his family and friends at the top of the list of people he loves.
The words, “Thank you” are an important part of his vocabulary. Benny is fun. His stories often make you laugh and he enjoys singing an occasional song. Benny Weaver is one of the men who make Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.