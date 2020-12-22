Renaissance at Wellen Park has hosted two holiday events in the last few weeks.
Santa Claus, paid a visit to Dec. 12, to the community’s clubhouse.
Christmas photos were taken with Santa, portrayed by Nicholas Trolli, of North Port.
The night also included ornament decorating and various holiday treats available for those to participate in who attended the holiday event, while practicing social distancing.
Children also received age-related storybooks and candy canes, and residents’ pets received dog and cat treats.
The community also hosted a craft program Dec. 9 in its clubhouse, where residents could make their very own illuminated angels or other items to hang inside or outside their homes.
The program was presented by Renaissance resident — Ted Kolanko — who drew the schematics for small and large-sized angels, Star of David, then used a jigsaw to cut out the designs, made from thick PVS, drilling holes for the lights to be added by fellow residents.
