Venice High School Homecoming Court 2019

The students on the Venice High School Homecoming Court for 2019 are, from left: Gabbie Atwell escorted by Mac Guscette; Joeli DiGiacomo escorted by Scott Sampson; Aubrey Duyn escorted by Thomas Schrader; Kayla Falbo escorted by Hunter Szewczyk; Brynn Brown escorted by Michael Bielanski; Ella Anderson escorted by Zach Younts; Hannah Duzs escorted by Parker Stovall; Michelle Krumholz escorted by Daniel Meyer; Jordan Deans escorted by Gage Tippman and Delaney Day escorted by Gabe Mopps.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — Spirit Week begins Monday for Venice High School as the students prepare for Homecoming 2019.

The 2,000-plus students will celebrate in a variety of ways throughout the week, starting from 6-9 p.m. Monday night with Powder Puff Volleyball at the Venice High School gym.

Activities continue with VHS Got Talent show takes place from 7-10 p.m. Tuesday night at the Venice Performing Arts Center.

More Powder Puff competition happens with Powder Puff Football slated for 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at the football field.

Perhaps not traditionally linked to Spirit Week, but Thursday night, the National Honors Society induction ceremony takes place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday night at VPAC.

The Homecoming game is set with Venice hosting St. Frances with a kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Homecoming dance takes place Saturday night from 7-11 p.m. at the high school’s new gymnasium.

The Homecoming court for 2019 includes: Ella Anderson, Gabbie Atwell, Brynn Brown, Delaney Day, Jordan Deans, Joeli DiGiacomo, Aubrey Duyn, Hannah Duzs, Kayla Falbo, Michelle Krumholz along with Michael Bielanski, Mac Guscette, Daniel Meyer, Gabe Mopps, Scott Sampson, Thomas Schrader, Parker Stovall, Hunter Szewczyk, Gage Tippman and Zach Younts.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments