VENICE — Spirit Week begins Monday for Venice High School as the students prepare for Homecoming 2019.
The 2,000-plus students will celebrate in a variety of ways throughout the week, starting from 6-9 p.m. Monday night with Powder Puff Volleyball at the Venice High School gym.
Activities continue with VHS Got Talent show takes place from 7-10 p.m. Tuesday night at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
More Powder Puff competition happens with Powder Puff Football slated for 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at the football field.
Perhaps not traditionally linked to Spirit Week, but Thursday night, the National Honors Society induction ceremony takes place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday night at VPAC.
The Homecoming game is set with Venice hosting St. Frances with a kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Homecoming dance takes place Saturday night from 7-11 p.m. at the high school’s new gymnasium.
The Homecoming court for 2019 includes: Ella Anderson, Gabbie Atwell, Brynn Brown, Delaney Day, Jordan Deans, Joeli DiGiacomo, Aubrey Duyn, Hannah Duzs, Kayla Falbo, Michelle Krumholz along with Michael Bielanski, Mac Guscette, Daniel Meyer, Gabe Mopps, Scott Sampson, Thomas Schrader, Parker Stovall, Hunter Szewczyk, Gage Tippman and Zach Younts.
