What brought you to Venice?
For at least one person I know, it was as simple as a drive south on Interstate-75. When in the vicinity of Venice, she said to her husband: “This is the place.”
It was and is to this very day.
My parents came because they had friends here and those friends had come because the circus was here — not just any circus but The Greatest Show on Earth. I came because I inherited my parents’ condo about the same time that I had become tired of all the snow that falls on the heights east of Cleveland.
Several people came to work at Venice Theatre or to hunt for fossils at the beach or attend the opera in Sarasota.
Some came here to paint outdoors year round.
Some came simply because it is a pretty city in Florida to which they were drawn by the lack of inheritance and income taxes plus low property taxes. Many came for the fishing and boating.
There are nearly as many reasons to live in Venice as there are people who live here these days.
Some might have come here because Venice was a John Nolen-planned community. While the Nolen plan is one of the reasons that Venice is so attractive, I doubt if even 2% of residents had heard of him before moving here.
Instead, should they happen into town, they see the results of the Nolen plan and the people who came later and added to its beauty. They see all that water off the coast and the city’s famous beaches strewn with fossilized shark teeth and other remnants of past life on this planet.
They see white sails floating past out on the water. The sun is shining. Kids are playing in the sand and people are slathering on sun block or tan enhancer.
Those boats and their pretty sails continue to beckon. Others are drawn to the fast-moving power boats. A few of these people have grown up on the water, sailing on Long Island Sound, or crewing in one of the famous sailboat races on the Great Lakes.
Many have never been on a boat but there is something about the lure of the water that has captured their heart. They want more.
Experienced boaters will find their way to the boating life one way or the other, rather in a kayak on a local stream or waterway, a small motorized craft for cruising up and down the Intracoastal, a bigger boat for fishing or sailing out in the gulf all the way up to a large yacht that can be their floating home on the water.
For boating newbies, help is at hand in the form of Venice Youth Boating, the Venice Women’s Sailing group, the local branch of the Power Squadron which offers certificated courses on all manner of boating all the way up to celestial navigation. The Freedom Boat Club, Venice Yacht Club and more such organizations offer additional ways to enjoy the nautical life.
As one who married into a serious boating family, I can vouch for the Power Squadron classes. I did not get all the way through to navigator status but after several years worth of courses, I felt as though I was more than just ballast when on board. My daughter, like her father, went all the way from sailing camp at the yacht club east of Cleveland, to camp sailing instructor, member of the sailing club at Colby College in Maine, owner of her own I-21 class sailboat to crewing on the multi-day Port Huron-Mackinac race a few times. Her grandfather had won all the major Lake Erie races and also won his division in at least one Chicago-Mackinac race.
Being safe on the water is the main thing. Floating along on a gentle breeze on a pleasant sunny day is incredible. But weather can be fickle. All it takes is an unexpected squall to put one in peril.
That is why the Bitter Ends learn how to recover from a capsized boat within the first few days of instruction. That is why Power Squadron courses teach a lot about weather and boat maintenance and especially — safety.
While it is one thing to learn to right a small sailboat, a canoe, or even a kayak, even more things can go wrong on a power boat with running out of gas possibly the least of the problems.
The gist of all this is that if you have a boat or even if you hope to go boating with a friend, do some due diligence. You should be able to swim and in any case, a life jacket is more than just a good idea.
If you want to go beyond that, take a course in safe boating. Send your kids to sailing camp or to a Venice Youth Boating program. Women can join the Bitter Ends and discover a whole new life racing about in little sail boats.
There is one more caveat. If you become hooked on boating, you will ultimately learn that the two happiest days of your like could be the day when you buy your first boat and — the day when you finally sell your last boat.
Bon voyage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.