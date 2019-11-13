VENICE — More than 200 people gathered around the gazebo at Patriot’s Park in Nokomis on Monday to honor those who served on Veterans Day.
Outgoing Venice Mayor John Holic was thanked for being supportive of the military.
Holic spoke again Monday.
“No matter which branch you served in, whatever your job path or how many years you served, raising your hand and committing yourself to service in the military was a brave and selfless act,” he said. “One that resulted in few guarantees of where you were assigned, whether or where you might be deployed, and in some cases, if you were to return home in one piece or at all.”
Holic thanked those who have served — and those who continue to serve.
“America makes a lot of things, but the standout, the strongest, most resilient, honorable, dedicated and committed, and truly American product that has had a significant affect on every one of our lives … exists to protect you, me and the American way of life … is the American veteran. And today is their day.”
He said a veteran “has the intestinal fortitude to walk into a recruiter’s office and sign their life away to the service of their country.”
He said politics on military actions can always be debated but that’s not what Monday was about.
“The common thread is the shear guts it takes to hand that blank check over to your government for the amount of, up to and including the most valuable thing a person has, their very own life,” he said.
He said many veterans have done it — and would do it again if asked.
“Millions of Americans that you don’t know, and never will, have agreed to the risk and going through this for you,” he said. “Some of them came back home in a flag covered box and some of them never came back at all.”
A veteran is the kind of person that would die for others having never met them; who love the country enough they would die for it and its principles; who takes risks “and not expect any thanks in return, knowing that the thanks is, ironically, having been one of the few to sign the line and raise their right hand.”
Veterans “deserve our lasting gratitude and respect. Though we can never repay them for their many sacrifices, we must show our appreciation through whatever means possible,” he said.
“It’s not about how we honor our veterans today. But how we honor them each and every day, and their families. It’s about serving them as they have served us and continue to serve our nation.”
