Physicians are a special breed.
The intense years of education and training, demanding work hours, life-and-death decisions, all while remaining compassionate and caring – it’s an amazing combination. Recently, I sat down with Tonya Stephenson, M.D., a neurologist at Venice Regional Bayfront Health, to learn how she juggles it all.
What was your pathway to becoming a neurologist?
I wanted to find a career where I could help people, but no one in my family had ever gone to college, so becoming a doctor was a long shot. I decided to see how I did on the MCAT (the national exam for medical school) and after I did well, I applied.
Was it clear sailing from there?
I’ll never forget my fourth year of med school being called to the dean’s office. I was sure they were going to tell me that it was all a mistake and that I shouldn’t be there, but she just wanted to congratulate me on winning second place in a contest.
How did you end up in Venice?
We were living in Pennsylvania when my husband talked to me eight years ago about relocating to Florida. We chose Venice not just because we like the smaller community, but because the population overall is healthy and vibrant, and puts a large focus on getting out and staying active.
As a neurologist, you must have an intense work life.
I work about 75 percent of the time in my medical office, Gulf Coast Neurology, across from the hospital. The rest of the time I’m at the hospital. I love it because every day is so interesting.
What is your philosophy of patient care?
Just that word – care. I probably spend more time than most sitting and listening to my patients, because I believe that’s the key to the best diagnosis and care. Sometimes a patient just needs to hear that their symptoms are not indications of anything serious. Taking a little bit of extra time can make all the difference.
You spend a lot of time taking care of others. What do you do to take care of yourself?
My husband and I golf and bike. For vacations, we hike. Last year we hiked for two weeks in and around Paris. We plan to go back this year to hike near the Pyrenees.
What advice would you give to seniors in our community?
You can teach an old dog new tricks! It’s called neuroplasticity. We can’t grow new brain cells, but we can change the connections. My favorite example is Catherine, who at 91-years-old started learning to play the organ. She jokes that years later she is still in the beginner’s class, but the real benefit is that it is keeping her young.
Also, healthy food choices are key to enjoying your senior years. My husband is retired and older than I. When we realized his cholesterol numbers were rising, we both went on a diet. He has released 30 pounds and now all his numbers are back in the normal range. It’s important to make your health a priority.
Three “gratitudes” from our team at Venice Regional Bayfront Health:
I’m grateful:
• for the beautiful Christmas decoration in and around the hospital
• for finding the perfect gift for my wife
• for the postal service
Life is truly full of things to be grateful for. What are you grateful for today?
