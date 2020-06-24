Sign of the Times in Venice

Happy Father’s Day Mariano (Mike) D’Ambrosio.

 FROM DENICE BRATCHER

VENICE — For Father’s Day, Denise Bratcher opted to send a really big hug — in sign language.

“Unable to be with him, this is the best we could do,” she wrote in an email to this paper. “He is 98 and has been a Venice resident since the late 1970s.

“My dad’s name is Mariano (Mike) D’Ambrosio. He is a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and lives on Bermuda Isle Circle in Venice

“We won’t let COVID-19 get us down.”

Filling the entire front yard of her father’s home, the sign became a message to all the fathers in the neighborhood.

Gondolier readers are invited to send photos of any other Dad’s Day tributes, including other yard decor or parades or whatever.

