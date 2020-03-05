VENICE - Experience sense of spirituality under the stars at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21 when The Tikvah Center, in conjunction with the Jewish Congregation of Venice celebrates Havdalah at the Beach.
Havdalah is a Jewish ceremony that enables Jews to usher out the Sabbath and welcome in the new week. It involves lighting an intertwined candle, smelling fragrant spices, and tasting from a wine glass. The mood will be peaceful and joyous as together participants mark the flow of time and contemplate the many blessings in their lives.
Celebrated at the beach, the setting sun and Gulf waters provide a spectacular backdrop for this lovely and time honored ritual.
The Tikvah Center, an initiative in conjunction with the JCV, is designed to provide wholeness and wellness programming through a Jewish lens. Join members and friends at the Venice Beach Pavilion, 101 The Esplanade, Venice Beach on March 21. All are welcome.
To RSVP, email tikvahcenter@gmail.com
