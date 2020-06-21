It all started with a theater review of a new play called “True West.”
In it they cite Sam Elliott‘s “swagger and muscular language” as well as the actors’ athleticism in “hitting his marks” and “his non-verbal versatility.”
In all, metaphors about sports make up lots of our language, metaphors like “”three strikes and you’re out” and “the ball is in your court.” We need to mix metaphors here to make a point and to provide a path for this column.
Actors and athletes are similar in a multitude of ways. Both have to be at their peak performance every time they step on the field or stage. Both have to be in top physical shape to do their jobs. And, both need mental agility and toughness to properly perform.
The only opportunity most people get to exhibit “muscular language” is to invoke sports metaphors incessantly. Think about how often you employ a metaphor from the sports world to make your point.
You may be behind the eight ball, in the red zone or finding that the subject is in your wheelhouse. People are always talking about someone who was “down for the count” going back to boxing all the way to the early 1900’s where a boxer was decked and the referee started audibly counting to 10.
The term “wild goose chase” is often used to suggest a disorganized pursuit of a leader or subject, yet it comes from a horse racing activity where the competitors all chased a leader who zig- zagged ahead of them evading their catching up. It was first cited in a Shakespearian play in 1631.
And, then, of course you have “throwing you a curveball,” having enough “bench strength,” finding somebody who’s “a dead ringer for someone else,” going “down to the wire,” or someone “dropping the ball.” And has anyone ever said to you “But that’s the rub?” This reference came from lawn bowling and the nub of the grass surface with crevasses and bumps. It is quoted in the classic play, “Hamlet.” Shakespeare is everyplace, isn’t he?
The other inexorable connection to athletics is body language.
Using gestures and other body language well is just as important to a speaker as a smooth swing is to a golfer. Knowing that 86% of the effectiveness of a presentation is what they see, not what they hear, whether it’s before an audience of hundreds or just a few, might encourage speakers to warm up before performing. All speakers should have an abundance of energy and also be limber before going on. Depending on the schedule, don’t present after eating a big meal and think about finding a remote place to do some isometric exercises or jumping jacks to release all of your body…arms and hands, your head and face and your moving around… to do their jobs in reinforcing the messages.
There are many ways that people mangle their attempts at using body language mostly because they don’t realize they’re on display. They grab onto the sides of the lectern doling a white knuckle job hoping the lectern will save them but disregarding the fact that their arms are locked to their sides.
Those with longer hair (mostly, by nature, women) will continually brush the hair out of their eyes every minute or two which is very distracting to the audience. One top executive I worked with wore read a script and cleaned his reading glasses with his tie about every five minutes.
Politicians and others who use teleprompters, the glass panels which they read their script from, will often err by locking in to a single panel for a long time looking like they are staring off into space ignoring two-thirds of their audience.
Finally, if you are asked if you would like to stand or sit when presenting to a group, always choose standing. You are more alert when standing and it gives you the ability to use you whole body to be heard.
If you ever question whether presenting is a sport, it is and there are winners and losers. However, it’s good practice to never ask the advice of professional athletes. A hall of fame quarterback was heard by an audience saying “There are no geniuses in football. The real geniuses are people like Norman Einstein.”
