VENICE — Blue Lotus is starting a video series to help people “find ways to steady the heart, to connect compassionately with ourselves and with each other” during days of COVID-19.
“A Steady Heart” video will allow people “to meet whatever arises with presence and courage, intelligence and love,” Blue Lotus said in a statement.
The two-part video features Jack Kornfield and Tara Brach who will “offer powerful practices and teachings that can open us to loving awareness, and contribute to our well-being and the healing of our world.”
The video series is online at bit.ly/ASteadyHeart
Blue Lotus is a part of Venice Holistic Community Center at Meditation Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd.
