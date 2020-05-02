AWESOMEover60 (copy)

Venice Holistic Community Center’s Blue Lotus Meditation Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd., Venice, is hosting virtual classes.

VENICE — Blue Lotus is starting a video series to help people “find ways to steady the heart, to connect compassionately with ourselves and with each other” during days of COVID-19.

“A Steady Heart” video will allow people “to meet whatever arises with presence and courage, intelligence and love,” Blue Lotus said in a statement.

The two-part video features Jack Kornfield and Tara Brach who will “offer powerful practices and teachings that can open us to loving awareness, and contribute to our well-being and the healing of our world.”

The video series is online at bit.ly/ASteadyHeart

Blue Lotus is a part of Venice Holistic Community Center at Meditation Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd.

